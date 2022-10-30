Rishi Sunak says he once waited tables. His top lessons from the job

As a young person just starting out, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's job was waiting tables at a restaurant. While it may not have been the most coveted job, it taught him some valuable professional lessons.

During a podcast interview in 2021, Sunak said he learnt that it was really important to have a job, no matter what it entails.

"I wasn't doing the most glamorous work. I was cleaning linen, setting up for the next day," he told Harry Stebbings of The Twenty Minute VC podcast. "At some point, I got to take people's drinks orders, which was not great by the end of it."

"It was hard work but it was amazing to have a job," Sunak continued.

He said the job made him realise what it was like to go out and work and be part of a team.

In politics, Sunak is largely not seen as a relatable leader. His family wealth has been subject of much debate and critics say the richest prime minister in UK history is unlikely to understand the struggles of everyday people.

Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys' billionaire founder Narayana Murthy. She holds a substantial stake in the company.

The couple are reported to have a net worth of £730 million, a fortune even bigger than that of British monarch Charles.

Sunak also grew up in privilege, studying at prestigious colleges in the UK and the US. He had cushy jobs with Goldman Sachs and two hedge funds, news agency AFP reported.