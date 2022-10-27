English
    Rishi Sunak on his new role: ‘Hope to build a Britain where children can light diyas’

    As the new British prime minister, Rishi Sunak faces the immense challenge of tackling an economic crisis. But critics wonder if the super-wealthy leader can truly understand people's troubles.

    Edited by : Ria Saini
    October 27, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST
    Rishi Sunak has made history as Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin. (Image credit: @RishiSunak/Twitter)

    Rishi Sunak has made history as Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin. (Image credit: @RishiSunak/Twitter)


    Rishi Sunak joined Diwali celebrations at Downing Street as Britain's newly-appointed prime minister on October 26. He is the first person of Indian descent to lead the country.

    Rishi Sunak, 42, is a practising Hindu and has on previous occasions been seen celebrating festivals like Janmashtmi.

    In his Diwali message, Sunak said he hoped to build a country where the young generation feels optimistic.

    "I will do everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas and look to the future with hope," Sunak tweeted.

     

    Taking charge of Britain, Sunak faces the immense challenge of tackling an economic crisis. In September, Britain saw retail sales plunge and debt rise to a 60-year high, AP reported. Inflation is on the rise too.

    Sunak has said he will not leave the next generation to settle a debt "we were too weak to pay ourselves", according to AFP.

    Describing his predecessor Liz Truss' tax-cutting measures as "mistakes", he said he been appointed in part to fix them.

    Sunak has promised tough measures to address economic difficulties, and is considering slashing welfare benefits and state pension.

    But with growing inflation, some have expressed disappointment that Sunak is not mulling increasing benefits instead.

    Critics have also questioned if a super-wealthy Sunak can truly understand the strain every day British people feel.

    (With inputs from AP and AFP)

     
    Tags: #Britain #Rishi Sunak
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 10:11 am
