Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty make debut on UK's Asian Rich List

Nov 25, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty's fortune is estimated to be 790 million pounds.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have made their debut on the UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022' topped by the Hinduja family.

Sunak and his wife, whose father N R Narayana Murthy co-founded Indian IT major Infosys, are ranked 17th on the list, with an estimated wealth of 790 million pounds.

The combined wealth of this year's list sits at 113.2 billion pounds, an increase of 13.5 billion pounds over that of last year.

The list is topped by the Hinduja family for the eighth consecutive time with an estimated wealth of 30.5 billion pounds, an increase of 3 billion pounds from the last year.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan presented a copy of the 'Asian Rich List 2022' to Ritu Chhabria, daughter of Gopichand Hinduja, Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group at the 24th annual Asian Business Awards at the Westminster Park Plaza hotel on Wednesday night.

Hinduja Group is an Indian transnational conglomerate. The group is present in eleven sectors.