RIP Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Memorable quotes of the visionary prime minister

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on...... He was 93. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died at 93 at AIIMs (New Delhi) on August 16 after prolonged illness, will go down in the history books as one of India's most prolific leaders. His visionary leadership skills helped India develop and make a mark on the world stage. Read on for some of the most remarkable quotes of the former prime minister. (Image: Network 18) 2/9 September 25, 2003 - New York | “Poverty is multidimensional. It extends beyond money incomes to education, health care, political participation and advancement of one’s own culture and social organisation.” Vajpayee said this when he addressed the 58th United Nations General Assembly. He was speaking on how globalisation can help alleviate poverty. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 January 2004 | “If you do not like anything in a particular book, then sit and discuss it. Banning a book is not a solution. We have to tackle it ideologically.” Vajpayee said, adding that he did not approve of the ban on Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India by American writer James Laine. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 September 25, 2003, New York | "The UN's unique legitimacy flows from a universal perception that it pursues a larger purpose than the interests of one country or a small group of countries." Vajpayee said this when he addressed the 58th United Nations General Assembly session (Image: Reuters) 5/9 October 2002 | “People who ask us when we will hold talks with Pakistan are perhaps not aware that over the last 55 years, every initiative for a dialogue with Pakistan has invariably come from India.” Vajpayee had told this to a newspaper in an interview. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 April 2003 | “Quiet diplomacy is far more effective than public posturing”. Vajpayee said on India’s stance on Iraq. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 September 25, 2003, New York | “Global interdependence today means that economic disasters in developing countries could create a backlash on developed countries.” Vajpayee said this when he addressed the 58th United Nations General Assembly session (Image: Reuters) 8/9 May 2003 | “You can change friends but not neighbours.” Vajpayee had said this in context of the Agra Summit before the Lok Sabha session. He had asserted that if Pakistan and India have to co-exist, they will have to do so as friends otherwise they will only be the butt of ridicule world-over. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 October 2002 | “Our nuclear weapons are meant purely as a deterrent against nuclear adventure by an adversary. We do not believe that a nuclear war should be fought and we do not believe that a nuclear war can be won.” Vajpayee had told this to a newspaper on signing the Lahore declaration to reduce the risk of unauthorized use of nuclear weapons as an instrument of war. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 16, 2018 05:41 pm