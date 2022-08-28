RIL AGM 2022: When and where to watch it live

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, an event that investors and analysts have come to expect major announcements from. In 2021, it was the conglomerate's entry into green energy, while in 2020, it was the induction of Google as a minority investor.

The AGM will be held via video conferencing for the third consecutive year and it will start at 2 pm. RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the meet while other members of the company’s board and subsidiaries too are expected to give speeches and offer presentations.

The event will be live streamed across various platforms.

JIOMEET

Link: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting

Click on OTHERS, enter your full name and organisation, and captcha code that will appear on your screen, to join the AGM. Access will be available from 30 minutes before scheduled time of the event.

RTMP URL: DIRECT RECEIVE

Primary Stream Link - rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_MAIN2022

Secondary Stream Link - rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_BKP2022

YOUTUBE

Reliance Updates Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014

Playback URL: https://youtu.be/TS8FYk5RhlY

FACEBOOK

Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/610199153827102/

Jio Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jio

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/484097953163347/

TWITTER

@FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)

Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQaOpPDVJE

@RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)

Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXxyDWvjgkJM

KOO

@RelianceUpdates (https://kooapp.com/profile/RelianceUpdates)

Playback URL: https://www.kooapp.com/koo/RelianceUpdates/7c68d5a8-4e12-4e52-9491-62e5524174e7

Read more: Reliance Industries AGM: Stock trader’s guide to oil-to-retail giant's financials tomorrow

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.