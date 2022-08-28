English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: Noida Twin Tower Demolition | Watch Full coverage
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    RIL AGM 2022: When and where to watch it live

    RIL AGM 2022: The AGM will be held via video conferencing for the third consecutive year and it will start at 2 pm.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 28, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
    RIL AGM 2022: Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the meet.

    RIL AGM 2022: Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the meet.

    Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, an event that investors and analysts have come to expect major announcements from. In 2021, it was the conglomerate's entry into green energy, while in 2020, it was the induction of Google as a minority investor.

    The AGM will be held via video conferencing for the third consecutive year and it will start at 2 pm. RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the meet while other members of the company’s board and subsidiaries too are expected to give speeches and offer presentations.

    The event will be live streamed across various platforms.

    JIOMEET

    Link: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting

    Close

    Related stories

    Click on OTHERS, enter your full name and organisation, and captcha code that will appear on your screen, to join the AGM. Access will be available from 30 minutes before scheduled time of the event.

    RTMP URL: DIRECT RECEIVE

    Primary Stream Link - rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_MAIN2022

    Secondary Stream Link - rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_BKP2022

    YOUTUBE

    Reliance Updates Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014

    Playback URL: https://youtu.be/TS8FYk5RhlY

    FACEBOOK

    Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited

    Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/610199153827102/

    Jio Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jio

    Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/484097953163347/

    TWITTER

    @FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)

    Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQaOpPDVJE

    @RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)

    Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXxyDWvjgkJM

    KOO

    @RelianceUpdates (https://kooapp.com/profile/RelianceUpdates)

    Playback URL: https://www.kooapp.com/koo/RelianceUpdates/7c68d5a8-4e12-4e52-9491-62e5524174e7

    Read more: Reliance Industries AGM: Stock trader’s guide to oil-to-retail giant's financials tomorrow

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance #Reliance Industries Ltd annual general meeting #RIL #RIL AGM
    first published: Aug 28, 2022 01:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.