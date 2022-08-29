Isha Ambani says Reliance Retail served customers equivalent to population of UK, Italy and France in 2021

Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

Reliance Industries' retail subsidiary, Reliance Retail, served over 200 million registered customers at stores and digital platforms in 2021, Isha Ambani, executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures, said at the conglomerate's annual general meeting on August 29.

This number, she said, was equivalent to the collective population of the United Kingdom, France and Italy.

"We welcomed 520 million walk-ins to our stores, a growth of 18 percent YoY (year-on-year) and 4.5 billion visits to our digital platforms, up 2.3x YoY," Isha Ambani added.

She also elaborated on how Reliance's digital platforms were growing.

"Our digital commerce platforms continued their growth with nearly six lakh orders being delivered every day, an increase of 2.5 times over last year," she said.

JioMart, Ambani said, was now delivering groceries to 260 locations.

"Our grocery business is the largest in India, serving daily needs of our customers through a network of nearly 2,500 stores, and digital commerce platforms JioMart and Milkbasket," she added. "We launched Freshpik, a gourmet format, and rolled out 7-Eleven for on-the-go customers."

Ambani also said at the shareholders meet that Reliance launched its own product across categories -- personal care, home, staples and general merchandise.

Reliance now has 15,000 stores, that cover a 42 million-square feet area, Ambani added.

"We built an extensive supply chain network with modular design and best-in-class automation," she said. We generated employment for more than 1,50,000 during the year, taking our employee base to over 3,60,000."

Coming to fashion and lifestyle, Ambani said AJIO, Reliance's integrated omni-channel platform, is India's most-loved fashion destinations.

AJIO has 80 percent purchases from repeat customers, she added.

