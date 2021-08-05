Resumption of suburban train services for all under consideration: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

As coronavirus cases plateau, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his government is considering resuming suburban train services in Mumbai for all commuters and a decision in this regard would be taken with responsibility.

Thackeray, speaking at the inauguration of a new municipal building, praised the Mumbai civic body, saying it has succeeded in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the metropolis.

Mumbai has been reporting less than 500 coronavirus cases daily for the last three weeks.

The chief minister said resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai for all was under consideration and his government will take a decision on the issue with complete responsibility.

The suburban train services in the metropolis were suspended for general public in April this year due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

At present, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel in local trains.

He said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ruled by the Shiv Sena, had succeeded to curbing the spread of COVID-19.

During the pandemic, the BMC did not falter in its responsibility of providing services to citizens, Thackeray said.

"Relaxation of coronavirus restrictions would be given where ever it is possible. The Mumbai model (of coronavirus management) was praised during the pandemic and a slum like Dharavi has defeated the virus,” he said.”

The CM urged people to continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve said local train services will be made available for common people in Mumbai once again if the state government submits a proposal to that effect.