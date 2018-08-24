Maharashtra residents can now register incidents of sexual crimes online: Report

In order to provide a prompt service for registering complaints of sexual offences against women and children, the Maharashtra cyber police has launched a web portal http://www.cyberpolice.gov.in which will allow residents to report such incidents online.

The move is aimed at combating rising instances of child pornography, videos of sexual assault being shared on the internet and online sexual harassment.

“The portal is aimed at helping residents quickly report all instances of sexual crimes against women and children. Investigations would be initiated on the basis of these complaints. The attempt is to provide a prompt service,” Balsing Rajput, SP of Maharashtra Cyber, the state police’s arm that tackles cyber crimes told The Indian Express.

Within 72 hours of a complaint being registered, the police are required to intimate the complainant about the same either via SMS or email, a senior officer said. “The police will then contact the complainants, register their statements and initiate an investigation,” added Rajput.

Brijesh Singh has been appointed as the nodal officer for Maharashtra. The portal is expected to help those who want to register complaints of child pornography. The portal started operating on a trial basis on August 1.