Republic Day 2021| Army soldiers kept inside bio-bubbles for protection

Soldiers with the Indian flag during the Army Day Parade at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today with a truncated programme that started at 9 am. The celebration is scheduled to conclude after the traditional fly past 11.25 am. The changes have been put in place considering mandatory health protocols to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The shortened Republic Day parade began with a 122-member contingent of the Bangladeshi armed forces led by Lieutenant Colonel Mohatsim Haider Chaudhary.

Army, Navy and Air Force marching contingents will also be on display, in reduced numbers, though. The Army and Navy will have only 96, instead of 144, soldiers each, while the Air Force will have 94. The Army will have six contingents, while the Navy and Air Force will have one band and one marching contingent each.

Among other health safety protocols, a number of Army soldiers have been kept in bio-bubbles. A bio-bubble is a safe and secure environment isolated from the outside world to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infection. It permits only authorised persons and officials to enter the protected area after testing negative for COVID-19.

While the Navy booked 14 hotels in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, the Army created a bio bubble at the parade ground in Delhi, according to reports, to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as they prepared for the Republic Day parade.

In November, when the Army contingent and bands started arriving in Delhi, as many as 260 tested positive for Coronavirus, out of about 3,000.