Reporter's Take | TikTok taken off Google Play Store

M Saraswathy gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find how this affect the app's parent company ByteDance.
Google has removed TikTok from the Play Store after Supreme Court refused to stay ban on the app imposed by Madras HC.
Earlier the Madras HC had ordered the removal of the app as it contained content that was 'dangerous'.
M Saraswathy gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find how this affect the app's parent company ByteDance.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 02:03 pm