Reporter's Take | Spouses of H-1B Visa holders can work for now in the US

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to M Saraswathy to find out the latest developments about the policy that allowed spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in the US.
A US court recently refused to strike down a policy that allowed spouses of H-1B Visa holders to work in the country. Although the move is temporary, the Barack Obama-era rule continues to stay for the time-being.
But will the rule remain permanent is a question that remains on the minds of hundreds of thousands of Indian's who live there.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to M Saraswathy to find out the latest developments on the development.
First Published on Nov 11, 2019 07:32 pm