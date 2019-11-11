Reporter's Take | Spouses of H-1B Visa holders can work for now in the US

A US court recently refused to strike down a policy that allowed spouses of H-1B Visa holders to work in the country. Although the move is temporary, the Barack Obama-era rule continues to stay for the time-being.

But will the rule remain permanent is a question that remains on the minds of hundreds of thousands of Indian's who live there.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to M Saraswathy to find out the latest developments on the development.