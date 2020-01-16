Reporter's Take | Pharma cos bribing doctors: IMA at loggerheads with IPA

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Vishwanath Pilla to get more details about the controversy.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) - the body representing doctors in India - took strong exception to the alleged statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he reportedly warned pharmaceutical companies against "bribing doctors".
The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) and IMA have been in disagreement since the controversy emerged.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 05:21 pm