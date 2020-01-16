App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Pharma cos bribing doctors: IMA at loggerheads with IPA

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Vishwanath Pilla to get more details about the controversy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) - the body representing doctors in India - took strong exception to the alleged statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he reportedly warned pharmaceutical companies against "bribing doctors".

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) and IMA have been in disagreement since the controversy emerged.

Close

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Vishwanath Pilla to get more details about the controversy.

Watch the video for more.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 05:21 pm

tags #Indian Medical Association (IMA) #Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) #Narendra Modi #Reporter’s Take #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.