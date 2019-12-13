Reporter's Take | NAC Bank to help students with higher education

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to M Saraswathy to find out how the NAC Bank will function and how students will benefit from it.
The University Grants Commission has suggested that a National Academic Credit Bank (NAC) be introduced to facilitate student mobility across the education system.
This bank will accumulate credits for students to pursue higher education.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 06:26 pm