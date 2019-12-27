App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Mutual funds' AUM grows by over Rs 4 lakh cr in 2019

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Himadri Buch to find out more about the growth in asset base in debt funds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The mutual funds industry added a whopping Rs 4 lakh crore to its asset base in 2019. The 18 percent growth as compared to the previous year can be attributed to strong inflows in debt schemes.

If these funds had not been channelled to the debt schemes, 2019 would have been a "dark-dull year of investing", given the volatility in the market this year.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Himadri Buch to find out more about the growth in asset base in debt funds.

Close
Watch the video for more.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #Mutual Funds #personal finance #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.