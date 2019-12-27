Reporter's Take | Mutual funds' AUM grows by over Rs 4 lakh cr in 2019

The mutual funds industry added a whopping Rs 4 lakh crore to its asset base in 2019. The 18 percent growth as compared to the previous year can be attributed to strong inflows in debt schemes.

If these funds had not been channelled to the debt schemes, 2019 would have been a "dark-dull year of investing", given the volatility in the market this year.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Himadri Buch to find out more about the growth in asset base in debt funds.