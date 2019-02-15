Present
Current Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 02:26 PM IST

Reporter's Take | More migrant workers moving to Bengaluru

Around 40 percent of blue collar workers are heading to Bengaluru, while cities such as Gurugram and Hyderabad come next on the list.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
More and more migrants workers from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Bihar are moving to the southern Indian state of Bengaluru for better jobs, according to a survey conducted by technology firm BetterPlace.

Around 40 percent of blue collar workers are heading to Bengaluru, while cities such as Gurugram and Hyderabad come next on the list. Delhi and Mumbai have fallen from being favourites over the past few years.

To find out more, watch the video.

 
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 02:26 pm

