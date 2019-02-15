Reporter's Take | More migrant workers moving to Bengaluru

More and more migrants workers from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Bihar are moving to the southern Indian state of Bengaluru for better jobs, according to a survey conducted by technology firm BetterPlace.

Around 40 percent of blue collar workers are heading to Bengaluru, while cities such as Gurugram and Hyderabad come next on the list. Delhi and Mumbai have fallen from being favourites over the past few years.

To find out more, watch the video.