Reporter's Take | More companies heading to B-schools to hire interns

Summer placements from business school students has grown significantly this year as the number of companies visiting campuses has increased, resulting in a rise in average pay packages for students.

There has been a 15 percent increase in the number of companies visiting campuses, while an average 20 percent rise has been witnessed in stipends.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma tells Jerome Anthony what the current trends are with campus hirings for the April to May, 2020 period as far as summer internships are concerned.

