Reporter's Take l Crore plus salaries back to campuses

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to get a year-round report card of the campus placements in 2019.
While startups have been aggressively hiring, there has been a bit of a slowdown in the manufacturing and telecom sectors in the hiring front.
But it isn't bad news when it comes to job offers and salary packages.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to get a year-round report card of the campus placements in 2019.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 05:14 pm