App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take l Crore plus salaries back to campuses

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to get a year-round report card of the campus placements in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While startups have been aggressively hiring, there has been a bit of a slowdown in the manufacturing and telecom sectors in the hiring front.
But it isn't bad news when it comes to job offers and salary packages.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to get a year-round report card of the campus placements in 2019.Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #campus placements #Reporter’s Take #salary packages #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Recap 2019 | 11 worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex

Recap 2019 | 11 worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.