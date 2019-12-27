Reporter's Take | HR industry creating blacklist of those who fudge CV

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to find what HR firms are doing to root out candidates who submit fudged CVs.
Recruitment firms have been on the receiving end for submitting fudged curriculum vitae (CVs) of candidates. To counter the criticism from companies, the HR industry is creating a blacklist that will include details of minor and major discrepancies in each candidate’s resume.
The list is expected to be created by June 2020. Scores will be assigned to candidates based on the discrepancy in their CVs.
Details of candidates will be stored with recruitment firms and if the person applies for another job, the information will be shared with the next company.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to find what more about the latest policy of recruitment firms.