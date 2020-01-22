Reporter's Take | Govt taking measures to prevent outbreak of coronavirus

The government of India is taking extreme measures to protect passengers and employees at airports across the country from the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the city of Wuhan in neighbouring China.

Thermal screening of passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong has been made mandatory at airports. Moreover, inflight announcements are being made to identify passengers with symptoms of the disease and arrangements have been made to isolate them to curb the spread of the virus.

