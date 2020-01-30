Reporter's Take | First coronavirus case confirmed in Kerala

A first case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in India on January 30. A student from Wuhan University, who returned to Kerala recently has been infected with the deadly virus, the Ministry of Health said.

In a tweet, the ministry confirmed that the condition of the patient was stable and he is being closely monitored by doctors.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with pharma correspondent Viswanath Pilla to find out all about the latest developments in the case.