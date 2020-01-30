App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | First coronavirus case confirmed in Kerala

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with pharma correspondent Viswanath Pilla to find out the latest on the confirmed case of coronavirus in Kerala.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A first case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in India on January 30. A student from Wuhan University, who returned to Kerala recently has been infected with the deadly virus, the Ministry of Health said.

In a tweet, the ministry confirmed that the condition of the patient was stable and he is being closely monitored by doctors.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with pharma correspondent Viswanath Pilla to find out all about the latest developments in the case.

Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 09:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #video

