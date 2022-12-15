 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: 10 inspiring quotes of the 'Iron Man of India'

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel death anniversary: India is remembering one of the pillars of its freedom movement today.

December 15 marks the death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the pillars of India's freedom struggle and the first deputy prime minister and home minister of independent India. He is remembered for his decisive leadership, because of which he became known as the "Iron Man of India".

To remember Patel, we revisit some of his most inspiring quotes.

1) "Faith is of no avail in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work."

2) "Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonised and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."

3) "Even if we lose the wealth of thousands, and our life is sacrificed, we should keep smiling and be cheerful keeping our faith in God and Truth."

4) "It is the prime responsibility of every citizen to feel that his country is free and to defend its freedom is his duty."