Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: 10 inspiring quotes of the 'Iron Man of India'

December 15 marks the death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the pillars of India's freedom struggle and the first deputy prime minister and home minister of independent India. He is remembered for his decisive leadership, because of which he became known as the "Iron Man of India".

To remember Patel, we revisit some of his most inspiring quotes.

1) "Faith is of no avail in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work."

2) "Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonised and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."

3) "Even if we lose the wealth of thousands, and our life is sacrificed, we should keep smiling and be cheerful keeping our faith in God and Truth."

4) "It is the prime responsibility of every citizen to feel that his country is free and to defend its freedom is his duty."

5) "Satyagraha is not a creed for the weak or the cowardly." 6) "We have to shed mutual bickerings, shed the difference of being high or low and develop the sense of equality and banish untouchability. We have to restore the conditions of Swaraj prevalent prior to British rule. We have to live like the children of the same father." 7) "In a democratic set-up we must have freedom of the Press, freedom of speech, freedom of expression and freedom of association and all kinds of freedom." 8) "By common endeavor we can raise the country to a new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities." 9) "Ours is a non-violent war, it is Dharma Yuddha." 10) "Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be the measure of our success."

READ MORE