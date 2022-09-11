Remembering Queen Elizabeth: Google's vibrant logo turns grey

Google pays its respects to Queen Elizabeth with a sombre logo.

As the world mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Google, the ubiquitous search engine, replaced its vibrant logo with a grey one as a mark of respect for her.

Google's logo, which usually appears in bright red, yellow, blue and green colours, bore a sombre look in the aftermath of the Queen's death.

Its grey logo was set against a black background.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who had a reign lasting 70 years, died at her Scottish estate of Balmoral on September 8. She was 96.

Her death sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes around the world and set in motion rapid changes within the British royal family. Upon her death, her eldest son, Charles, became king. He was formally proclaimed as the British monarch on September 10.

Charles' accession to the throne also brought about a change in the titles of other royal family members. His elder son William, the duke of Cambridge, will now be the Prince of Wales. His wife, duchess Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

File image of Queen Elizabeth II (AP Photo)

Prince Harry and Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex, will see no change in their titles. But their children --Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and -- Lilibet “Lili” Mountbatten-Windsor, who previously did not have royal titles, will now be known as prince as princess.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in London for the Queen's state funeral on September 19.

Her casket is expected to leave Balmoral on Sunday, September 11. It will be taken to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh -- her official residence in Scotland.

From there, it will be carried to the St Giles' Cathedral, where the public will be allowed to pay respects to her.

Eventually, it will reach the Buckingham palace, where it will lay at rest before being taken to Westminster Hall four days before the funeral.

On the day of the funeral, the Queen's coffin will be carried on the Royal Navy's State Gun Carriage to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall. Her family members will walk behind the coffin.

The Queen's funeral procession will be attended by dignitaries from around the world.

Her final resting place will be the St George’s chapel in Windsor.