    Remembering 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar with her evergreen songs

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away: In a career spanning over seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar sang many iconic and evergreen songs. She recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    Lata Mangeshkar was back on the ventilator on February 5 after her health deteriorated. She passed away on the morning of February 6. (File image)

    Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today after a prolonged illness due to Covid-19 complications. She was 92. The singer had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai almost a month ago.

    In a career spanning over seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar sang many iconic and evergreen songs. She recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages, most of which were Hindi or Marathi.

    Let us remember a few of her most famous and evergreen songs as the nation mourns the death of the ‘Nightingale of India’:

     

    1. Pyaar hua ikraar hua: This beautiful and massively popular song is from actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s 1955 movie ‘Shree 420’. Lata Mangeshkar sang the duet with another legendary singer Manna Dey.

    2.  Jo vaada kia wo nibhaana padega: Another iconic song, another widely loved duet with Mohd. Rafi. Lata Mangeshkar and veteran singer Mohd Rafi lent their melodious voices to this song from the 1963 movie ‘Taj Mahal’. The duo sung scores of songs together in the following years and was a superhit duet.

    3. Wo hain zara khafa khafa: Lata Mangeshkar sang this beautiful duet for the 1967 movie ‘Shagird’ with Mohd Rafi. Laxmikant–Pyarelal were the music directors of the film.

    4. Salam-e-ishq: In 1978, Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Muqaddar ka Sikandar' released to the Indian audiences. The film featured Rekha in a captivating song ‘Salam-e-ishq meri jaan zara qubool kar lo’ sung by Lata Mangeshkar that became an instant superhit. The song is still remembered today and is considered iconic. Her co-singer on the song was Kishore Kumar.

    5. Aaj fir jeene ki tamanna hai: The chart-topping song featuring Waheeda Rahman was another of the singer’s evergreen songs. She was nominated for a Filmfare award for the song’s rendition in the 1965 movie 'Guide'.

    6. O paalan haare: Lata Mangeshkar sang this song from the Oscar-nominated movie ‘Lagaan’ in 2001. The song is a dedication and a request to God and was composed by AR Rahman.

    7. Aye mere watan ke logon: This moving song written by Pradeep about the sacrifice of soldiers was performed by Lata Mangeshkar on Republic Day, 1963 in New Delhi in the presence of then President S. Radhakrishnan and then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Her rendition of the song moved the crowd at the stadium, including Nehru, to tears. The song is inadvertently played today especially on Independence and Republic Day.
    first published: Feb 6, 2022 11:23 am
