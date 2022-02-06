Remembering 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar with her evergreen songs

Lata Mangeshkar was back on the ventilator on February 5 after her health deteriorated. She passed away on the morning of February 6. (File image)

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today after a prolonged illness due to Covid-19 complications. She was 92. The singer had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai almost a month ago.

In a career spanning over seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar sang many iconic and evergreen songs. She recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages, most of which were Hindi or Marathi.

Let us remember a few of her most famous and evergreen songs as the nation mourns the death of the ‘Nightingale of India’: