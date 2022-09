trends Remembering Cyrus Mistry: The first non-Tata to head the group Born in 1968, Cyrus Mistry, was a scion of a wealthy business family. He led the Tata Group from 2012 until his unceremonious ouster in 2016. Known to be approachable and a person who kept a low profile, Mistry’s life was cut short after he met with a road accident on his way to Mumbai on 4th September, 2022. Here’s a glimpse of Cyrus Mistry’s life.