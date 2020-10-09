172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|reliance-jio-launches-credit-limit-carry-forward-feature-heres-how-to-use-it-5944701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio launches credit limit carry forward feature; here's how to use it

The company also claims that users will not have to pay a single rupee or any security deposit in order to join Jio's network.

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Jio has launched a ‘carry forward your credit limit' feature for all the users who would want to migrate to their Jio Postpaid network from any other existing telecom operators.

The feature will allow users to avail the same credit limit on Jio’s network that was being offered by the previous operator, Jio said.

With this feature, postpaid users of other operators can simply carry forward their existing credit limit from their existing operator to Jio in 3 steps. The company also claims that the users will be able to switch to Jio's network without paying a single rupee or any security deposit.

Close

How to use this feature:

Step 1: Send ‘Hi’ to 88-501-88-501 from WhatsApp (From your postpaid number that you want to move to Jio)
Step 2: Upload your existing operator's postpaid bill

Step 3: After 24 hours, you can walk into any Jio store or call for a home-delivery of your JioPostpaid Plus SIM and get the credit limit of your choice without paying a single rupee / security deposit.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 postpaid plan offers benefits like 75GB data limit and unlimited voice and data benefits, data rollover of 200GB, WiFi calling in India, and international roaming.

The plan also offers access to OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar in addition to 650 live channels, Jio tunes, and Music services.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 05:25 pm

tags #Jiopostpaid Plus #reliance jio

