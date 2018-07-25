Red Fort to remain closed to public from Aug 8-15 for I-Day preparations

Red Fort in the national capital will be closed to the public for over a week from August 8 as a security measure for the preparation of the Independence Day celebrations.

"As per the order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India, there will be no entry inside the Red Fort to the public from the morning of August 8, 2018 to August 15, 2018 till the Independence Day Celebration is over," the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

Every year, the country celebrates the occasion at the Red Fort, constructed during AD 1639-1648.