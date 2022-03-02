Received India's requests for emergency evacuation of nationals: Russian Envoy Denis Alipov

The first batch of Indians returning on an Air India evacuation flight on February 26. (Image: Twitter/S Jaishankar)

Denis Alipov, the Russian Ambassador-designate to India, said on March 2 that they have received India's requests for emergency evacuation and is in touch with authorities for Indians stranded in Kharkiv and other areas of eastern Ukraine.

At a media briefing, Alipov said, "We are in touch with the Indian authorities for Indians stranded in Kharkiv, and other areas of eastern Ukraine. We have received India's requests for emergency evacuation of all those stuck there via Russian territory...."

Alipov also said that Russia is grateful for India's balanced position displayed at the UN.

"We are strategic allies with India. We are grateful to India for its balanced position displayed at the UN. India understands the depth of this crisis," he said.

Speaking about the impacts of sanctions in defence deal with India, he said, "Don't foresee any obstacles as far as S-400 supply to India is concerned; have routes to continue with this deal unobstructed. Sanctions - old or new, do not interfere in any way."

"India has taken an "unbiased" position based on assessment of the situation in Ukraine and not because it is dependent on Russian arms," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said of the 20,000 Indians who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, 6,000 have been brought back to the country so far.

According to official sources, as many as 31 evacuation flights will be operated in coming week to bring back more than 6,300 Indians stranded in the eastern European nation. Under 'Operation Ganga', the flights will be operated by Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Indian Air Force.

From March 2, 21 evacuation flights will be operated to bring back Indians from Bucharest in Romania, while four will be from Budapest in Hungary, the sources told PTI.

Further, four flights will be operated to bring back people from Rzeszow in Poland and one flight from Kocise in Slovakia. Indian Air Force will be bringing back Indians from Bucharest. Together, the planned 31 flights — from March 2 till March 8 — will be coming back with more than 6,300 people.

(With inputs from agencies)