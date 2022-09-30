RBI monetary policy | Shaktikanta Das quotes Mahatma Gandhi: ‘We are ever wakeful, ever vigilant’

Shaktikanta Das, Reserve Bank of India Governor, quoted Mahatma Gandhi while speaking about India's efforts to ensure financial stability amid global economic challenges, in his statement on September 30 after the key Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

His statement came two days before Gandhi Jayanti.

"As we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary in another two days, I conclude my statement with his insightful words: …we are ever wakeful, ever vigilant, ever striving," Das said.

"Today, despite the gathering clouds over the global economy, the Indian economy inspires optimism and confidence," the RBI governor continued.

Das borrowed the words from one of Gandhi's quotes on non-violence.

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Repo rate hiked to 5.9%, FY23 GDP growth projected at 7%

"Nonviolence with a nonviolent man is no merit," Gandhi had said. "In fact it becomes difficult to say whether it is nonviolence at all. But when it is pitted against violence, then one realizes the difference between the two. This we cannot do unless we are ever wakeful, ever vigilant, ever striving."

In his statement today, Das announced RBI's decision to increase repo rate -- the rate at which the central bank lends to banks -- by 50 basis points, in an effort to combat inflation.

Das also reflected on three major shocks to economy: the coronavirus crisis, the Russia- Ukraine war and monetary tightening. He said the buffers that India built over the years came to its aid.

"We have taken a series of measures since April 2022 in the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, sanctions and supply chain disruptions," Das said. "We will remain resolute and persevere in our efforts to ensure price stability as well as financial stability, while supporting growth."