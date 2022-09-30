English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    RBI monetary policy | Shaktikanta Das quotes Mahatma Gandhi: ‘We are ever wakeful, ever vigilant’

    RBI Monetary Policy: The central bank's governor Shaktikanta Das said India will remain resolute in its efforts to ensure there is financial stability.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das reading out his statement on September 30. (Image credit: Screengrab from RBI video on YouTube)

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das reading out his statement on September 30. (Image credit: Screengrab from RBI video on YouTube)

    Shaktikanta Das, Reserve Bank of India Governor, quoted Mahatma Gandhi while speaking about India's efforts to ensure financial stability amid global economic challenges, in his statement on September 30 after the key Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

    His statement came two days before Gandhi Jayanti.

    "As we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary in another two days, I conclude my statement with his insightful words: …we are ever wakeful, ever vigilant, ever striving," Das said.

    "Today, despite the gathering clouds over the global economy, the Indian economy inspires optimism and confidence," the RBI governor continued.

    Das borrowed the words from one of Gandhi's quotes on non-violence.

    Close

    Related stories

     

    RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Repo rate hiked to 5.9%, FY23 GDP growth projected at 7%

     

    "Nonviolence with a nonviolent man is no merit," Gandhi had said. "In fact it becomes difficult to say whether it is nonviolence at all. But when it is pitted against violence, then one realizes the difference between the two. This we cannot do unless we are ever wakeful, ever vigilant, ever striving."

    In his statement today, Das announced RBI's decision to increase repo rate -- the rate at which the central bank lends to banks -- by 50 basis points, in an effort to combat inflation.

    Das also reflected on three major shocks to economy: the coronavirus crisis, the Russia- Ukraine war and monetary tightening.  He said the buffers that India built over the years came to its aid.

    "We have taken a series of measures since April 2022 in the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, sanctions and supply chain disruptions," Das said. "We will remain resolute and persevere in our efforts to ensure price stability as well as financial stability, while supporting growth."
    Tags: #Mahatma Gandhi #MPC meeting #RBI policy #Shaktikanta Das
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 11:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.