RBI Monetary Policy: Normal dispensation under MSF likely from January 1

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to return to the normal dispensation under the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF), Governor Shaktikanta Das said on December 8.

“Given that the usage of the MSF window has been rare due to surplus liquidity conditions, we propose to return to the normal dispensation under the MSF,” Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review.

“Consequently, banks will be able to dip up to 2 percent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) instead of 3 percent for overnight borrowing under the MSF from January 1, 2022,” Das said.

This dispensation that was provided at the beginning of the pandemic had boosted market confidence at a crucial time, he added.

The MSF rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25 percent, Das informed.

The RBI kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance in the backdrop of concerns over the emergence of the Omicron variant of corona virus.

This is the ninth time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Das has maintained the status quo on interest rates. The RBI had last revised its policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate on May 22, 2020 in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic low.

The RBI retained its growth projection at 9.5 percent for the current fiscal despite the Omicron worries.

The headline inflation would peak in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal, Das said. The inflation projection has been retained at 5.3 percent for the current financial year. Retail inflation rose to 4.48 percent in October from 4.35 percent in September, mainly due to higher fuel and edible oil prices.

The MPC has been given the mandate to maintain annual inflation at 4 percent until March 31, 2026, with an upper tolerance of 6 percent and a lower tolerance of 2 percent.