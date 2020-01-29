App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI imposes Rs 1 cr penatly on HDFC Bank

The RBI had issued a notice to the bank to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the direction

PTI @moneycontrolcom
RBI
RBI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank for non-compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, the central bank said on January 29.

The RBI in a release said that supervisory evaluation of the bank (2016-17) revealed that the HDFC Bank had "failed to exercise ongoing due diligence" with regards to 39 current accounts opened by its customers for bidding in Initial Public Offer.

"It was observed that the transactions effected in these current accounts were disproportionate to the declared income and profile of the customers," it said.

Close

The RBI had issued a notice to the bank to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the direction.

related news

After considering the reply received from the bank and oral submissions made in the personal hearing, the RBI came to the conclusion that imposition of monetary penalty was warranted, the release said.

It further said the action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and "is not intended" to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 08:18 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.