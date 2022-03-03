'His vision and selflessness': Ratan Tata's tribute on Jamsetji Tata's birth anniversary

Ratan Tata shared a tribute for Jamsetji Tata - the founder of the Tata Group - on his birth anniversary. (ratantata/Instagram)

Industrialist Ratan Tata paid tribute to Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group of Companies, in an Instagram post on his 183rd birth anniversary today.

“Mr. Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata has provided us with his inspiration, his ethics and values, his vision and selflessness which have provided dignity and livelihood to tens of thousands of citizens. My best wishes go out to all the Tata group companies, employees and their families on the birth anniversary of our founder,” the Tata Trusts Chairman posted with a photo of him standing next to a sculpture of Jamsetji.

The Tata Group of Companies has also been sharing tributes since Wednesday to mark Jamsetji’s birth anniversary, posting several interesting stories about the visionary industrialist.

In separate posts with the hashtag ‘Legend Lives On’, Tata Group shared on Instagram about how Jamsetji’s visions were manifested into reality.

“The Cricket Club of India features one of the most impressive solar rooftop installations on a cricket stadium. This aspiration for cleaner energy is powered through an idea by our Founder, Jamsetji Tata,” one post reads.

The idea for the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai was also a manifestation of Jamsetji’s ideas, the conglomerate says in another.

See this video from Tata Group that sums up Jamsetji’s contribution:

Jamsetji Tata started a trading company in 1868 at the age of 29 with a capital of Rs 21,000 — the early beginnings of what would one day become the Tata group.

In 1874, Jamsetji established Empress Mills - a textile mill in Nagpur instead of Mumbai, India's textile hub, in a genius step. Empress Mills pioneered employee welfare initiatives much before they were enacted by law.

Jamsetji established the JN Tata Endowment Fund in 1892 to help Indian students pursue higher studies abroad.

He also brought luxury hospitality to India with Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal Hotel opening for business on December 16, 1903.