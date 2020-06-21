App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ratan Tata calls for stopping online hate, bullying

"I believe this year specially calls for all of us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down," Tata said.

PTI

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Sunday called for stopping online hatred and bullying and instead supporting each other in what has been a "year full of challenges" for everyone.

In a post on social media platform Instagram, Tata said the online community is being hurtful to each other and bringing each other down.

"This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harshly and with quick judgements," the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata group said.

"I believe this year specially calls for all of us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down," he added.

Urging for more sensitivity towards each other, he reiterated the need for "more of kindness and more of understanding and patience than what one sees today."

Tata said while his "presence online is limited, but I truly hope it will evolve into a place of empathy and support for everyone, no matter what your cause, rather than hate and bullying."

First Published on Jun 21, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Ratan Tata #Tata Group

