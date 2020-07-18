Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust invites PM Modi to lay foundation stone of temple on Aug 3 or 5

PM Modi had announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on February 5.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya either on August 3 or 5, both auspicious dates, said a spokesperson.
PM Modi had announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on February 5.
Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the spokesperson of Ram Mandir Trust president Nritya Gopal Das said, "We have suggested two auspicious dates -- August 3 and 5 -- for the prime minister's visit based on calculations of movements of stars and planets."