Rajya Sabha polls for 18 seats, deferred due to coronavirus outbreak, to be held on June 19

The Election Commission on June 1 announced the dates for Rajya Sabha biennial polls for 18 seats which had been deferred due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The polling will now be held on June 19.

These 18 seats are from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Rajasthan. The counting of votes will be held at 5 pm on the day of the election.

Election to fill up 55 seats in the Upper House of Parliament was to be held on March 26, but 37 candidates have already been elected without a contest.

As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic.



