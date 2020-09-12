172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|rajnath-singh-speaks-to-ex-navy-officer-who-was-attacked-in-mumbai-5831501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh speaks to ex-Navy officer who was attacked in Mumbai

Six persons were arrested in the case and later granted bail.

PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 12 said he spoke to the retired naval officer who was attacked by "hooligans" in Mumbai, and termed the incident as "completely unacceptable and deplorable".

Madan Sharma, the former Indian Navy officer, was assaulted on Friday in the Kandivali area of Mumbai allegedly by a group of workers of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena for forwarding on social media a cartoon mocking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Spoke to retired naval officer, Shri Madan Sharma who was attacked by hooligans in Mumbai and enquired about his health. Such attacks on Ex-Servicemen are completely unacceptable and deplorable. I wish Madanji a speedy recovery," the defence minister tweeted.

First Published on Sep 12, 2020 10:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

