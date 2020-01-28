App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajinikanth to shoot for Man vs Wild episode in Bandipur forest with Bear Grylls

As part of the television show, Rajinikanth and Grylls will explore the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian film actor Rajinikanth will feature in a Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild episode this year, reports suggest.

As part of the television show, Rajinikanth and Grylls will explore the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

The first part of the episode was shot late on January 27. The shooting is also scheduled for six hours on January 28 and January 30, according to a report by The New Indian Express. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

Close

Permission for the shooting was granted for non-tourism zones such as the Sulthan Bathery highway and the Mulleholle, Maddur and Kalkere ranges, an official told the newspaper.

related news

It has also been reported that each shoot will have a special guest. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is expected to be the special guest on January 30.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also featured on the show in an episode that was aired in August 2019. The programme saw PM Modi walking through the Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand. Grylls had later said in a tweet that it was the “world’s most trending televised event” in terms of social impressions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Rajinikanth

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.