Rajinikanth to shoot for Man vs Wild episode in Bandipur forest with Bear Grylls

Indian film actor Rajinikanth will feature in a Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild episode this year, reports suggest.

As part of the television show, Rajinikanth and Grylls will explore the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

The first part of the episode was shot late on January 27. The shooting is also scheduled for six hours on January 28 and January 30, according to a report by The New Indian Express. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

Permission for the shooting was granted for non-tourism zones such as the Sulthan Bathery highway and the Mulleholle, Maddur and Kalkere ranges, an official told the newspaper.

It has also been reported that each shoot will have a special guest. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is expected to be the special guest on January 30.