Rajasthan looks to bring 159 lakh heactare area under kharif crops this year

The Rajasthan government looks to bring 159 lakh hectare area under kharif crops this year, state agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini said today. “The government is making arrangements for 7.5 lakh quintal seeds, 7.75 lakh ton urea among others for farmers. Kharif crops will be sown in 159 lakh hectare area,” Saini said.

Sowing of kharif crops will start with the onset of monsoon, the minister said further.

Depending upon the pattern of monsoon, targets for rabi (winter) crops would be decided.

An agriculture department official said that the target is set as per the average of last five years. "Last year, sowing increased and we are hoping a good kharif season this year also,” the official added.

Last year, 161 lakh hectare area was sown to kharif crops against the target of 158 lakh hectare.

Kharif crops comprise rice, jowar, bajra, maize, small millets, pulses like tur, moong, moth, urad, chowla and foodgrains like groundnuts, sesaumum and soybean.