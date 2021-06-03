MARKET NEWS

Rajasthan cancels classes 10, 12 board exams

The decision, taken in an online meeting of the State Council of Ministers, came a day after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

PTI
June 03, 2021 / 11:47 AM IST

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday night decided to cancel classes 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the state board this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official statement.

The decision, taken in an online meeting of the State Council of Ministers, came a day after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Medical experts have warned that children may be more prone to infection in a possible third wave of COVID-19. In such a situation, it has been decided to cancel the examinations of classes 10 and 12 conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, the statement said.

Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, "In view of the fear of third wave of corona, the Council of Ministers in the meeting decided to cancel the board examinations of class 10th and 12th of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education today in the interest of students. A decision regarding marking will be taken soon."

The decision to cancel the CBSE exams was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Modi asserted that the decision to cancel the exams has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

Soon after, CISCE and the Haryana government also announced cancellation of their respective board exams. Some other states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, called off their board exams on Wednesday.
PTI
TAGS: #board exam 2021 #class 10 board exam 2021 #Current Affairs #education #India #Rajasthan
first published: Jun 3, 2021 11:47 am

