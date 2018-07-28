App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 06:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rains wreak havoc in Uttar Pradesh; kill 58 people in just 3 days

A Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin said the Sharda and Ghaghra rivers were flowing at dangerous levels.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fifty-eight people have died and 53 others injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday as heavy rains wreaked havoc in different parts of the state, officials said today.

Eleven deaths have been reported in Saharanpur followed by 10 in Meerut, six in Agra, four in Mainpuri, three each in Muzaffarnagar and Kasganj, two each in Amroha, Bareilly, Baghpat and Bulandshahr and one each in Kanpur Dehat, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Rae Bareli, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Banda, Firozabad, Amethi, Kanpur and Pilibhit, they said.

The MeT Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rains/ thundershowers in Sonebhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Maunath Bhanjan, Azamgarh, Deoria districts and its adjoining areas, a spokesperson of the Relief Commissioner's Office said here.

About 23 cm of rainfall was recorded in Meerut, 13 cm each in Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar, 10 cm in Bijnore, 8 cm in Moradabad, 7 cm in Etawah, 6 cm each in Hardoi and Baheri, 5 cm each in Kannauj, Gautam Budhnagar, Pilibhit and Bareilly, he said.

related news

A Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin said the Sharda and Ghaghra rivers were flowing at dangerous levels, especially at Palia Kalan and Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), respectively.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all districts to alert people and asked them to undertake extensive tours in the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings, and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here.

Directives have also been issued to extend prompt monetary assistance to those who have been severely affected by rains and also provide medical treatment to those who require it, he added.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 05:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.