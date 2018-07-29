Rain fury claims 31 lives in UP; Yamuna breaches danger mark in Delhi

Torrential rains continued to batter parts of north India today, with worst-hit Uttar Pradesh recording 31 rain-related deaths and the Yamuna breaching the danger mark in the national capital, prompting authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

Fifty-eight people have died and 53 suffered injuries in rain-related incidents in UP since Thursday, officials said today. Till yesterday, the number of deaths stood at 27.

Eleven people lost their lives in Saharanpur, 10 in Meerut, six in Agra, four in Mainpuri, three each in Muzaffarnagar and Kasganj, two each in Amroha, Bareilly, Baghpat and Bulandshahr and one each in Kanpur Dehat, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Rae Bareli, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Banda, Firozabad, Amethi, Kanpur and Pilibhit districts, they said.

Six members of a family, including a baby, were killed and a boy was injured when a portion of their house collapsed due to incessant rains in Saharanpur district, SP (Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

In a similar incident, two people, including a minor girl, were today killed and 13 others injured when a part of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Muzaffarnagar.

About 23 cm of rainfall was recorded in Meerut, 13 cm each in Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar, 10 cm in Bijnore, 8 cm in Moradabad, 7 cm in Etawah, 6 cm each in Hardoi and Baheri, 5 cm each in Kannauj, Gautam Budhnagar, Pilibhit and Bareilly since yesterday.

The weatherman has forecast "heavy to very heavy rains" in Sonebhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Maunath Bhanjan, Azamgarh, Deoria districts, a spokesperson of the Relief Commissioner's Office said.

In Delhi, the Yamuna's water level crossed the danger mark, prompting authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

"The Central Water Commission, Upper Yamuna Division, New Delhi, has issued a flood forecast for the Delhi Railway Bridge. The Yamuna's water level there reached 205 metres at 9 am (warning level 204m)," a Delhi government advisory read. The water level at the Delhi Railway Bridge is expected to rise to 205.40m between 9 pm and 11 pm today, the East Delhi district administration said in a statement.

At the Hathinikund Barrage here, the river water level crossed the danger mark of 90,000 cusecs and touched the 2.11 lakh-cusec mark at 9 am.

The water level of the Yamuna at the Delhi Old Railway Bridge rose to 205.20 metres at 5pm and is expected to rise further with more rains predicted, an official said.

"All the executive engineers/sector officers are directed to keep close contact with the control room in relation to the discharge, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge and the advisory or forecast from the Central Water Commission/MeT, and requested to take appropriate measures/steps accordingly to avoid flood-like situation," the advisory read.

In Uttarakhand, the government directed its disaster management department to remain alert in view of continuous rain in most parts of the state. The local MeT office predicted more precipitation over the next 72 hours. Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh spoke with all district magistrates on the phone and asked them to keep a strict vigil at places prone to water logging, villages with no connectivity and people residing in riverside towns and villages, an official release said.

He instructed the disaster management department to keep the immediate response system fully active. The SDRF deployed at sensitive locations was also asked to be prepared to deal with any exigency, it said.

In Haryana, the Yamunanagar district administration issued a high alert as the water level in the Yamuna crossed the five lakh-cusec mark due to a downpour.

Officials said the situation was at present under control and all necessary arrangements have been made to tackle any contingency.

The authorities have cautioned the Delhi administration about the rise in the river water level.

A team of the State Disaster Management Force has been put on alert, the officials said.

In Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, two pilgrims were swept away by flash floods triggered by heavy rains, a government spokesperson said.

The Himachal Police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police have so far rescued 251 out of the 286 Kinner Kailash devotees who were stranded due to flash floods, he said.

Meanwhile, the Union home ministry's National Emergency Response Centre said that 537 people have lost their lives in six states due to floods and rains in the monsoon season this year. According to the NERC, 139 people have died in Maharashtra, 126 in Kerala, 116 in West Bengal, 70 in UP, 52 in Gujarat and 34 in Assam due to floods and rains.

Heavy rains have hit 26 districts in Maharashtra, 22 in West Bengal, 21 in Assam, 14 in Kerala and 10 in Gujarat and large swathes of UP so far.

In Assam, 10.17 lakh people have borne the brunt of rains and floods, of which 2.17 lakh have taken shelter in relief camps, while in West Bengal 1.61 lakh people have been marooned.

In Kerala, the floods have impacted 1.43 lakh people.