Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways to release third cleanliness audit on Monday

The audit identifies unclean areas, improves cleanliness standards and also promotes healthy competition among railway stations, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The railways will release its third 'swachchta' report on Monday, a Railway Ministry official said today. The swachchta audit has been carried out by a third party, the Quality Council of India (QCI), and it has rated stations on their cleanliness.

This is third audit of stations conducted as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The rating system was started in 2016 at stations (A1 and A category) having the largest footfall. The audit identifies unclean areas, improves cleanliness standards and also promotes healthy competition among railway stations, the official said.

The ratings are based on regular audit by the third party and feedback from passengers. The ministry has commissioned a passenger feedback survey on cleanliness of all major railway stations, the official said

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was given the task to conduct the survey. The parameters adopted for the survey were evaluating stations on the process of cleanliness in the parking, main entry, main platform and waiting room areas.

The direct observation by QCI assessors was 33.33 percent and passenger feedback 33.33 percent. The official said a 24x7 control room was also set up and images were geo-tagged to monitor progress.

The first survey was conducted by the IRCTC in 2016, the second by QCI, who with the help of their partners conducted it in 407 major railway stations (75 A1 category and 332 A category stations).

Last year, Vishakhapatnam emerged as the cleanest station in the A1 category.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 07:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

