Railways to get own commando unit for critical sectors: Report

Indian Railways is set to have its own commando unit which will help guard trains in critical sectors, The Times of India has reported.

According to the report, the commando unit will have 1,200 specially trained commandos who will operate in sectors including Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the Northeast corridor and regions affected by Naxal insurgency.

The report states that the first battalion of the commandos, called the Commandos for Railway Safety (CORAS), will be launched on August 14 in New Delhi.

"They have received special training to deal with crisis such as rail hostage and rail blockade. These commandos are physically more fit and will use modern weapons. We will be deploying them in sensitive sectors," Arun Kumar, the Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) told the newspaper.

According to the report, the basic training programme for the CORAS commandos will include commando courses specialising in handling of landmines and improvised explosive devices, sniping, breaching and hostage rescue.

According to the report, the training to the commandos has been imparted in the National Security Guard (NSG) academy and Greyhounds, the latter being a specialised unit trained in anti-insurgency operations against the Naxals.

The commandos consist of personnel from the RPF and the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), and will be headed by DG, RPF. Kumar told the newspaper that 14 battalions of the RPSF and one battalion of the RPF has been converted into the elite commando unit.