App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways to get own commando unit for critical sectors: Report

The first battalion of the commandos, called the Commandos for Railway Safety (CORAS), will be launched on August 14 in New Delhi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian Railways is set to have its own commando unit which will help guard trains in critical sectors, The Times of India has reported.

According to the report, the commando unit will have 1,200 specially trained commandos who will operate in sectors including Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the Northeast corridor and regions affected by Naxal insurgency.

The report states that the first battalion of the commandos, called the Commandos for Railway Safety (CORAS), will be launched on August 14 in New Delhi.

Close

"They have received special training to deal with crisis such as rail hostage and rail blockade. These commandos are physically more fit and will use modern weapons. We will be deploying them in sensitive sectors," Arun Kumar, the Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) told the newspaper.

related news

According to the report, the basic training programme for the CORAS commandos will include commando courses specialising in handling of landmines and improvised explosive devices, sniping, breaching and hostage rescue.

According to the report, the training to the commandos has been imparted in the National Security Guard (NSG) academy and Greyhounds, the latter being a specialised unit trained in anti-insurgency operations against the Naxals.

The commandos consist of personnel from the RPF and the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), and will be headed by DG, RPF. Kumar told the newspaper that 14 battalions of the RPSF and one battalion of the RPF has been converted into the elite commando unit.

The report states that the commandos will also be provided with a special uniform consisting of bullet-proof jackets and helmets.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #railways

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.