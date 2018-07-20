App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways terminates 16 caterers' contracts for poor-quality food, overcharging

In the fiscal year 2017-18, 16 catering contracts were terminated and a penalty of Rs 4.87 crore was imposed for various lapses in catering services, including poor quality and hygiene, Rajen Gohain said

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The railways has terminated contracts of 16 caterers for overcharging and serving poor-quality food to passengers in the last financial year, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in the Rajya Sabha today.

Referring to a viral video of vendors coming out of a toilet with a tea can in a Charminar Express in May, the minister said while there was no evidence that toilet water was used to make beverages, the ministry had taken strict action against the caterer involved.

In the fiscal year 2017-18, 16 catering contracts were terminated and a penalty of Rs 4.87 crore was imposed for various lapses in catering services, including poor quality and hygiene, Gohain said, adding that a zero-tolerance policy towards such practices were being followed.

"In its endeavor to provide quality and hygienic food to the passengers, Indian Railways have developed and operationalized an institutionalized mechanism for monitoring of quality and hygiene of catering services through regular inspections at various levels to address catering complaints," the minister added.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 09:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

