Railways planning ramps, other amenities for disabled: Piyush Goyal

A day after activists met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal demanding that the rail network be made more disabled friendly, the government today told Parliament it was augmenting amenities at stations to help those with special needs.

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain told the Lok Sabha that the ministry has planned several amenities such as standard ramps for a barrier free entry and non-slippery walkways at stations.

The amenities include at least two special parking spots, one washroom on the ground floor, at least one drinking water tap suitable for use by persons with disabilities and a "May I help you" booth, he said.

"Railways has provided 467 escalators at 171 railway stations and 318 elevators at 134 railway stations for senior citizens and the disabled. Provision of amenities at stations, including those for persons with disabilities and elderly passengers, is a continuous process," the minister said.

The Railways had also decided to put up escalators at all stations where the footfall was 25,000 and above and made available 3,800 disabled friendly coaches, he said.

"These coaches have a suitably designed compartment and toilet adapted to the needs of the disabled. It is endeavoured to have at least one such coach in each mail and express train," he said.

Disability right activists met Goyal yesterday and raised the issues of accessibility across the railway network and problems of mobility faced by people with disabilities.