Railways' futuristic T-20 trains to be maintained in suburban Mumbai: Report

The Indian Railways’ futuristic ‘Train-sets’, also called T-20 trains, are likely to be maintained at a sprawling car shed in Nalasopara-Virar in suburban Mumbai, according to a report by DNA.

The trains are likely to operate between Mumbai and New Delhi and replace Rajdhani and Shatabdi, the ones normally plying on the route.

The report states that Railway Board officials had held a meeting last month to discuss the issue.

“As of now, it has been decided that the T-20s will be maintained at Virar car shed. There is ample space created for the same purpose which, at present, is lying unused,” a senior railway official told the paper.

The trains, similar to the Mumbai locals known as EMUs, are set to be manufactured by the Internal Coach Factory in Chennai at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore.

The paper states that the Indian Railways are likely to miss the 2020 deadline for the manufacturing of the trains, since no manufacturer has shown interest in the project yet.

According to the report, the train-sets are aluminium-bodied and energy efficient, and their machines will be below the coaches. The train-sets will also have automatic doors.