Railway guard held for 'flashing' college student in Navi Mumbai

A 41-year-old railway guard was arrested for allegedly flashing a college student at Ghansoli station in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, a senior GRP official said today.

The accused, A K Singh, yesterday surrendered before the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Vashi Railway Police Station after which he was placed under arrest, said Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner, GRP Mumbai.

Singh, who was on duty at Ghansoli, allegedly indecently exposed himself to the college student on Tuesday while she was walking on the platform, Pawar said.

Following a complaint, a case of molestation was registered against the guard, the official said.

Singh was later produced before a court in Bhoiwada in Mumbai, which granted him bail, he said.