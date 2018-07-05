App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railing falls on metro tracks in Delhi due to rains; services affected

Normal movement will be restored as soon as the railing is removed, according to a DMRC official.

Representative image
A portion of a railing fell on the tracks between Jangpura and Lajpat Nagar metro stations due to heavy winds and rain, affecting services on a portion of the busy Violet Line today, an official said.

The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad.

"The incident took place around 4 pm and services are being run in two loops -- Nehru Place to Escorts Mujesar; and Central Secretariat to Kashmere Gate, till the railing is removed," a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

"A portion of a railing on the ramp (when train comes out from underground Jangpura station towards elevated Lajpat Nagar station) fell on the tracks (going towards Faridabad) between Lajpat Nagar and Jangpura sections around 4:05 pm due to heavy rains and wind," he said.

"After the incident, the approaching train, moving towards Lajpat Nagar station, was put on hold due to this obstruction. All passengers were safely taken to Lajpat Nagar station," he added.

The overhead electricity (OHE) supply had been put off between Central Secretariat and Nehru Place sections on the corridor to remove the railing, the DMRC official said.

Normal movement will be restored as soon as the railing is removed, he said.
