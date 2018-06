Rahul targets Modi over rise in Indian money in Swiss banks

2014, HE said: I will bring back all the "BLACK" money in Swiss Banks & put 15 Lakhs in each Indian bank A/C.

2016, HE said: Demonetisation will cure India of "BLACK" money. 2018, HE says: 50% jump in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians, is "WHITE" money. No "BLACK" in Swiss Banks! pic.twitter.com/7AIgT529ST — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 29, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at Narendra Modi over the rise in Indian money in Swiss banks, alleging that the prime minister says a 50-percent jump in deposits by Indians is "white money" and that there is no "black money".

Money parked by Indians in Swiss banks rose over 50 percent to CHF 1.01 billion (Rs 7,000 crore) in 2017, reversing a three-year downward trend amid India's clampdown on suspected black money stashed there.

The Congress also targeted the prime minister over his government's claims of putting a clampdown on back money and said Swiss bank deposits during the UPA had fallen and the same has risen by 50 percent under the Modi government.

"Swiss Bank deposits fell during Dr. Manmohan Singh's time, only to rise to record levels under PM Modi. The current increase of 50.2 percent post demonetisation, is the maximum since 2004," the party said on its Twitter handle.

"What happened to Prime Minister Modi's promise of eradicating corruption and bringing back black money?" asked Congress spokesperson RPN Singh.

He asked the BJP of its promise of bringing back Rs 80 lakh crore of black money stashed abroad and put Rs 15 lakh in every bank account and said that instead of Modi depositing Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, the money parked by Indians in Swiss banks has risen over 50 percent to Rs 7,000 crore in 2017.

According to the official annual data released by Swiss National Bank (SNB), the central banking authority of the Alpine nation, the total funds held by all foreign clients of Swiss banks rose about 3 percent to CHF 1.46 trillion or about Rs 100 lakh crore in 2017.

The Indian money in Swiss banks had fallen by 45 percent in 2016, marking their biggest ever yearly plunge, to 676 million Swiss franc (about Rs 4,500 crore) -- the lowest ever since the European nation began making the data public in 1987.

According to the SNB data, the total funds held by Indians directly with Swiss banks rose to 999 million Swiss franc (Rs 6,891 crore) in 2017, while the same held through fiduciaries or wealth managers increased to 16.2 million Swiss franc (Rs 112 crore). These figures stood at 664.8 million Swiss franc and 11 million Swiss franc, respectively, at the end of 2016.